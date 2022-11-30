EPD: Man arrested after pointing gun in mother’s face

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One man is in jail Tuesday night after police say he pointed a gun at his mother’s face.

Evansville Police say that Savoria Mosley Jr. was arrested on intimidation, pointing a firearm, and other charges after an incident on Cass Avenue.

According to an affidavit, Mosley’s mother told police she heard her son and another family member arguing.

Officials say when the mother intervened, Mosley tried to leave in her car and that’s when she said he pointed a loaded gun in her face.

Mosley is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.