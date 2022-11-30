Polar Plunge
EPD looking for construction site thief

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is looking for who they believe be a woman who has been going into an apartment building under construction and stealing stuff over the past two weeks.

They say this is happening at the Cinema Apartments on Hebron Ave, where Showplace Cinemas South used to stand.

EPD says she took several items, including copper wiring and pipe valued at more than $750.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

