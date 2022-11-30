Don Mattingly in talks to join the Toronto Blue Jays as coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Big news from the MLB, Evansville native Don Mattingly is reportedly in deep talks with a new franchise.

After parting ways from the Miami Marlins in September, Don Mattingly told 14 News that he was called on by multiple teams.

We learn Tuesday, that Mattingly is finalizing a deal to be the new Toronto Blue Jays bench coach.

The news first came from Joel Sherman of the New York Post and was later tweeted by MLB on Fox.

Sherman says the announcement of the hiring is expected as early as Wednesday morning. Mattingly managed the Marlins for seven years.

“Donnie Baseball” and Mattingly Charities will be hosting its annual “Find a Way Charity Event” on December 1, which is Thursday in Evansville.

