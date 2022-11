EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In just over a week, we will mark one year since the December 10th tornado.

In honor of that, the “Horse Mania” horse that represented Dawson Springs will be auctioned off Friday.

The auction begins at 8 p.m.. at Keeneland.

All money raised will go toward rebuilding the baseball complex in Dawson Springs

