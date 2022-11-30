Christmas tree prices increase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Christmas tree prices across the country have risen since 2021, and local tree farms are adjusting to the market.

A survey from the Real Christmas Tree Board showed that 71% of growers across the country planned to increase prices between 5% and 15% this year.

Larry Goebel of Goebel Farms in Evansville told 14 News on Tuesday that the main reason he’s seen cited is a supply shortage.

“There’s just none around,” he said. “You can hardly get them anymore.”

The Christmas Tree Board survey also cited inflation, supply chain shutdowns, labor availability, and weather conditions as reasons for the price hike.

Goebel said many of his tress come from other growers, and despite the increased cost, he’s refused to raise his own prices.

He said it could be a bigger issue next year.

