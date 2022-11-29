Willard Library’s Victorian Christmas returning after 2 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If your weekend shopping got you in the Christmas spirit, Willard Public Library wants to keep the momentum going.

After a two year hiatus, Willard’s Victorian Christmas is returning December 6 at 5 p.m.

At the event, people will learn how Americans celebrated the holidays during the Civil War.

Live music, photo opportunities, and drinks will be available for guests.

The event is free but registration is required.

On Saturday December 10, Santa Claus is coming to town, to the Willard Library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission is free and registration is not required on December 10.

