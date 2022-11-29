Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Visitation, memorial service announced for former Ky. governor John Y. Brown

Gov.-elect John Y. Brown in 1979
Gov.-elect John Y. Brown in 1979(WKYT)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Funeral arrangements for former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown Jr. have been announced.

Brown died on Nov. 22 at the age of 88. He served as Kentucky’s governor from 1979 until 1983 and had several business ventures and sports ownerships.

On Tuesday, Brown will lie in state in the Capitol from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with Brown’s family hosting a public visitation in the Rotunda from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The State Capitol building will close at 11 a.m. on Wednesday for a private memorial service and will reopen the following day. According to a release, the service will be livestreamed on KET’s website.

Gov. Andy Beshear previously directed flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in Brown’s honor until sunset on the day of internment.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCSO: 1 dead after wood chipper accident
DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident
Trial begins for Evansville woman with multiple charges, including rape
Trial begins for Evansville woman accused of confinement and rape
ISP: Evansville teen facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
ISP: Evansville teen facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Boonville man hospitalized after tree stand incident

Latest News

Ky. lawmakers host virtual rally to honor Children’s Advocacy Week
Ky. lawmakers host virtual rally to honor Children’s Advocacy Week
Gov. Andy Beshear
Ky. lawmakers host virtual rally to honor Children’s Advocacy Week
Health officials voice concerns about Indiana bill that aims to restrict mandates
Health officials voice concerns about Indiana bill that aims to restrict mandates
Health officials voice concerns about Indiana bill that aims to restrict mandates
Health officials voice concerns about Indiana bill that aims to restrict mandates
Vanderburgh County Sheriff voices support for Indiana HB 1097
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff voices support for Indiana H.B. 1097