Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(WFIE) - It’s about to be another day full of testimony in Evansville.

Heidi Carter’s rape and criminal confinement trial is underway.

Daviess County deputies are investigating after a man died in a wood-chipper accident.

They say foul play is not suspected.

It’s been nearly 40 years since the world’s largest active volcano erupted, and now it’s happening again in the United States.

We’re coming off of the Thanksgiving holiday.

A time when we’re feeling thankful.

It goes hand-in-hand with Giving Tuesday!

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

