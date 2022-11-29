Tri-State organizations to benefit from Giving Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tuesday after Thanksgiving day is known as Giving Tuesday.

It started back in 2012, according to Giving Tuesday’s website, as an opportunity for people to do good things in the world. Now, 10 years later, the day sees people give back to their communities in many ways.

Many local non-profits, including Habitat for Humanity of Evansville benefit every year from the day.

Elspeth Urbina, Director of Development for Habitat, told 14 News live on Sunrise the community’s support and donations on Giving Tuesday have a huge impact on Tri-State families, especially this time of year.

”Because of this support and donations from others in our community, they’re able to purchase their home through Habitat,” said Urbina. “They now have stable shelter and a place to be with their family. I know last year there was a family that maybe just got into their home right in time for the holidays.”

