EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert is beginning Wednesday in Evansville.

Evansville Water and Sewer says that the intersection at Northwest 2nd and Vine Streets will be closed for around 2 weeks beginning November 30th.

They say this is weather permitting.

The closure is for a waterline relocation.

