Severe storms, tornadoes possible Tuesday evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Strong southerly winds kicked temperatures into the mid 60s ahead of a powerful cold front on Tuesday. As the front draws closer Tuesday evening, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. Western Kentucky will be in the area most favorable for severe storms and tornadoes during the evening hours. Most of the rain and storms should be east of the entire Tri-State a little after midnight. Temperatures will drop into the middle 30s on Wednesday morning. Mainly sunny skies Wednesday through Friday with highs in the mid 40s to the mid 50s by Friday. More rain possible on Saturday as highs climb into the middle 50s. Sunday looks dry, but more rain possible on Monday and Tuesday next week.

