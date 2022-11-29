Ray Tate new court date set in Wayne Co.

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - In Wayne County, another court date was set to discuss Ray Tate’s motion to withdraw his guilty plea.

Back in April, Tate plead guilty to murdering Deputy Sean Riley in December of 2021, and was sentenced to life in prison.

A few weeks later Tate requested the court drop his plea and vacate his sentence.

During a court hearing Tuesday, the judge set another status hearing for January 31.

