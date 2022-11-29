OPD investigating string of property damage reports
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police Department is investigating after they say they’ve received multiple reports of property damage.
According to a press release, beginning around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers began receiving reports of damage caused to windows at multiple businesses and homes.
Officers say the damage is consistent with that of a bb or pellet gun.
At this time, police say there have been a dozen reports with combined damage expected to be thousands of dollars. The majority of the reports happened in the downtown area.
According to a release, the OPD Criminal Investigation’s Division is currently investigating the crimes and believe that they are all related.
They say the locations where reports have been filed so far include:
- 3212 Highway 54 (Kentucky Fried Chicken)
- 1501 West 2nd Street (Family Dollar)
- 200 block of East 2nd Street (vehicle)
- 2400 block of West 2nd Street (house)
- 300 Breckenridge Street (Bradford Auto Sales)
- 720 East 2nd Street (Kentucky Mirror and Plate Glass)
- 414 West 2nd Street (Convention Center Parking Garage)
- 501 West 2nd Street (Owensboro Convention Center)
- 1400 block of West 4th Street (house)
- 418 West 3rd Street (Rehabilitation & Performance Institute)
- 425 West 4th Street (Gipe Auto Color)
