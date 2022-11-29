OPD investigating string of property damage reports

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police Department is investigating after they say they’ve received multiple reports of property damage.

According to a press release, beginning around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers began receiving reports of damage caused to windows at multiple businesses and homes.

Officers say the damage is consistent with that of a bb or pellet gun.

At this time, police say there have been a dozen reports with combined damage expected to be thousands of dollars. The majority of the reports happened in the downtown area.

According to a release, the OPD Criminal Investigation’s Division is currently investigating the crimes and believe that they are all related.

They say the locations where reports have been filed so far include:

3212 Highway 54 (Kentucky Fried Chicken)

1501 West 2nd Street (Family Dollar)

200 block of East 2nd Street (vehicle)

2400 block of West 2nd Street (house)

300 Breckenridge Street (Bradford Auto Sales)

720 East 2nd Street (Kentucky Mirror and Plate Glass)

414 West 2nd Street (Convention Center Parking Garage)

501 West 2nd Street (Owensboro Convention Center)

1400 block of West 4th Street (house)

418 West 3rd Street (Rehabilitation & Performance Institute)

425 West 4th Street (Gipe Auto Color)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.