OPD investigating string of property damage reports

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police Department is investigating after they say they’ve received multiple reports of property damage.

According to a press release, beginning around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers began receiving reports of damage caused to windows at multiple businesses and homes.

Officers say the damage is consistent with that of a bb or pellet gun.

At this time, police say there have been a dozen reports with combined damage expected to be thousands of dollars. The majority of the reports happened in the downtown area.

According to a release, the OPD Criminal Investigation’s Division is currently investigating the crimes and believe that they are all related.

They say the locations where reports have been filed so far include:

  • 3212 Highway 54 (Kentucky Fried Chicken)
  • 1501 West 2nd Street (Family Dollar)
  • 200 block of East 2nd Street (vehicle)
  • 2400 block of West 2nd Street (house)
  • 300 Breckenridge Street (Bradford Auto Sales)
  • 720 East 2nd Street (Kentucky Mirror and Plate Glass)
  • 414 West 2nd Street (Convention Center Parking Garage)
  • 501 West 2nd Street (Owensboro Convention Center)
  • 1400 block of West 4th Street (house)
  • 418 West 3rd Street (Rehabilitation & Performance Institute)
  • 425 West 4th Street (Gipe Auto Color)

