Naked woman walks into stranger’s home while intoxicated, authorities say

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Hopkins County, police say a naked, intoxicated woman walked into a stranger’s home.

26-Year old Alexis Massey is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place and criminal trespassing.

Officials say it happened just after 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning.

Police say the man did not know Massey and when he asked her to leave she refused.

Officers say she also refused when the homeowner offered her a ride somewhere.

She’s due in court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

