Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

More than 150 cold-stunned sea turtles rescued

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More than 150 sea turtles stranded along Cape Cod in Massachusetts are undergoing treatment at a Boston aquarium.

Most of the turtles are suffering from hypothermia, dehydration and pneumonia.

It is not unusual for sea turtles to wash ashore on the beaches around this time of year, but aquarium officials said the number of turtles needing help has steadily grown over the past few decades.

This latest batch began getting stranded Nov. 18.

The sea turtles are dealing with a condition called cold-stunning. The exposure to cold temperatures makes the turtles weak and unable to swim.

The aquarium plans to nurse them back to health. It could take up to a year before they are ready to go back into the ocean.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCSO: 1 dead after wood chipper accident
DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident
Trial begins for Evansville woman with multiple charges, including rape
Trial begins for Evansville woman accused of confinement and rape
ISP: Evansville teen facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
ISP: Evansville teen facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
Naked woman walks into stranger’s home while intoxicated, authorities say
Naked woman walks into stranger’s home while intoxicated, authorities say
Boonville man hospitalized after tree stand incident

Latest News

A fan speaks out about the environment ahead of a U.S. vs. Iran World Cup match in Qatar on...
Fans talk ahead of US vs. Iran World Cup game
The Supreme Court is seen on Election Day in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Supreme Court wrestles with Biden’s deportation policy
Iranian and US supporters pose for a photo before the World Cup group B soccer match between...
US, Iran fans mingle in Qatar ahead of World Cup clash
OPD investigating string of property damage reports
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
Missouri prepares to execute man for killing officer in 2005