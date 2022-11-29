Memorial girls basketball off to an undefeated start

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Memorial girls basketball program is 4-0 to start the season.

With early wins over Boonville and Jasper, the Tigers dominated the Castle-Memorial Classic over Thanksgiving weekend.

Coming off a 21-5 campaign in 2021, all five starters return. That includes six athletes who competed in the girls soccer state championship.

Memorial girls basketball head coach Lee Auker said that champion mindset gives the program an edge.

“We were pretty fortunate that five starters are back, three of our starters played a lot of minutes on the soccer field,” Auker said. “Anytime you have kids that play multiple sports and learn how to win, that’s a huge advantage.”

One of those starters is senior Emily Mattingly. She played on the state championship soccer team and signed to play basketball at Indiana Wesleyan.

“Over the past couple of weeks we’ve been trying to focus on getting the quick speed back into our agility and making sure that we’ve also been hitting the weight room,” Mattingly said. “This past weekend we had a tough game against a very good O’Fallon team, you could just tell the maturity from this group.”

Next, the Tigers will host Washington at 5 p.m. CST.

