Meade sisters sign NLI with Univ. of Louisville

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Two of the best cross country and track runners in southwest Indiana, signed their national letters of intent, on Monday.

Twin sisters, Haley and Heidi Meade, made their commitments official, to run cross country and track, at the University of Louisville.

The Meade sisters had a stellar four-year career at Princeton, leading Tigers’ cross country, to the state finals, the last two seasons.

Individually, they both hold numerous accolades, including top 20 finishes at this fall’s state meet, where Heidi finished 11th and Haley finished 12th.

”The whole team atmosphere was really good like I felt like I connected with the other girls, and I already knew some of them going into it, so I felt like we could all work together and make a good team,” said Haley Meade.

“I really like the campus set-up and then the coaching staff and the team made me really like it,” added sister Heidi Meade.

“Most coaches we talked to, talked to us at the same time, same phone call and everything and figured we’d go together,” said Haley.

“I’m excited to be able to run as a freshman, like not have to wait until my junior year or whatever,” said Heidi.

“I think it’ll be fun to try to make the team better and see if I can have an impact in a positive way,” added Haley.

Of course, the Meade’s high school careers aren’t done quite yet, they’ll run track for Princeton this spring.

