Local Boy Scout Christmas tree sale is back

Newscast recording
By Bernado Malone
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another community tradition in the tri-state, the Boy Scout Christmas tree sale.

The Christmas tree sale is being held by troop 399 at Sacred Heart Church on West Franklin Street.

This year, the Boy Scouts have a variety of fresh cut trees from North Carolina and Canada.

Officials from the organization says they’ve been selling trees since 1958.

According to Rick Velotta of troop 299, all proceeds will support troop 399′s annual events.

“You can go to a profit maker sector and that money goes back to that profit making business where the money here goes back to the boys and stays in the community,” says Velotta.

Prices for the trees range from $30 to $150 and organizers say that they will be up until sell out or Christmas Eve.

