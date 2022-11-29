Junior Achievement of Western Ky. announces Business Hall of Fame nominees

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Junior Achievement of Western Kentucky has announced its 2023 Business Hall of Fame inductees.

The late Billy Miles, Don Moore (III), and former State Representative Tommy Thompson are on the list.

They were nominated for their civic and business contributions to the Owensboro area.

Thompson owns a realty company and tells us he is very grateful, and was shocked to learn of his induction.

“I almost felled out my chair, because I was just humbled about it,” says Thompson. “I’ve been really blessed to live in a community that has given us an opportunity to have a successful business and to raise a family and to enjoy a very significant form of life”

A formal celebration on their induction will be on April 13.

