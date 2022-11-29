Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Junior Achievement of Western Ky. announces Business Hall of Fame nominees

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Junior Achievement of Western Kentucky has announced its 2023 Business Hall of Fame inductees.

The late Billy Miles, Don Moore (III), and former State Representative Tommy Thompson are on the list.

They were nominated for their civic and business contributions to the Owensboro area.

Thompson owns a realty company and tells us he is very grateful, and was shocked to learn of his induction.

“I almost felled out my chair, because I was just humbled about it,” says Thompson. “I’ve been really blessed to live in a community that has given us an opportunity to have a successful business and to raise a family and to enjoy a very significant form of life”

A formal celebration on their induction will be on April 13.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCSO: 1 dead after wood chipper accident
DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident
Trial begins for Evansville woman with multiple charges, including rape
Trial begins for Evansville woman accused of confinement and rape
ISP: Evansville teen facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
ISP: Evansville teen facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
Naked woman walks into stranger’s home while intoxicated, authorities say
Naked woman walks into stranger’s home while intoxicated, authorities say
Boonville man hospitalized after tree stand incident

Latest News

Generic police lights
Police: One person dead after train accident in Dubois County
Ray Tate new court date set in Wayne Co.
Ray Tate new court date set in Wayne Co.
Ray Tate new court date set in Wayne Co.
Ray Tate new court date set in Wayne Co.
Junior Achievement of Western Ky. announces Business Hall of Fame nominees
Junior Achievement of Western Ky. announces Business Hall of Fame nominees