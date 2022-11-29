Henderson board of commissioners takes steps to raise city employee wages

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson board of commissioners voted yes on moving forward in the process to raise city workers’ wages.

Henderson Mayor Pro Tempore Brad Staton said on Monday that getting people to work for the city can be tricky.

“We’re not comparing favorably to communities around us in terms of how much we pay our employees,” Staton said.

He said that means recruiting and retaining is becoming more difficult.

“We have open positions throughout this city,” Staton explained. “Our biggest concern really has been the police department. It has been understaffed now the better part of two to three years.”

That’s why on November 22, the city commission held its first vote on an ordinance to significantly raise pay for city employees.

The raise would be $5,000 across the board for hazardous duty employees and 3% across the board for non-hazardous duty employees.

The raise would be in addition to already voted upon raises that are implemented at the end of the fiscal year.

Staton said the next vote should be held on December 13.

