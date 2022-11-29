Grand opening set for outdoor ice rink in Boonville
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Handley’s House of Fun is set to celebrate their grand opening this Friday.
According to a press release, that ribbon cutting will be held on December 2 at 4:30 p.m.
Handley’s will feature an arcade as well as a 3000sf outdoor skating rink.
It is located on West Sycamore in Boonville.
They say the public is invited to attend the ribbon cutting celebration.
