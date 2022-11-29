Grand opening set for outdoor ice rink in Boonville

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Handley’s House of Fun is set to celebrate their grand opening this Friday.

According to a press release, that ribbon cutting will be held on December 2 at 4:30 p.m.

Handley’s will feature an arcade as well as a 3000sf outdoor skating rink.

It is located on West Sycamore in Boonville.

They say the public is invited to attend the ribbon cutting celebration.

