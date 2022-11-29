Funeral set for Korean war soldier in Daviess Co.

WHITESVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) -The remains of a Soldier killed during the Korean War are being laid to rest December 9.

Robert Wright of Daviess County is finally being laid to rest after being presumed dead fighting along a river in South Korea in 1950.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says that Private First Class Robert Wright with the United State Army was accounted for back in August.

According to Wright’s obituary, after conclusive DNA testing, results showed they found his remains after 72 years.

Due to the fighting, his body could not be recovered at the time.

Wright was just 18 when he went missing.

Wright’s funeral will be held at Saint Mary of the Woods Catholic Church at 2 p.m. December 9 in Whitesville.

Visitation will take place December 8 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.

