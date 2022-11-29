Former Visiting Angels caretaker accused of stealing over $7k from client

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is facing charges after police say she was reported for using her client’s debit card to make unauthorized purchases.

According to an affidavit, Visiting Angels told police that they discovered one of their employees had been wrongfully using the card. That employee was identified as 27-year-old Mercedez Hastie.

Officials say Hastie was given the client’s debit card information to make grocery, food and essential purchases for them as needed. She is now facing charges for making fraudulent purchases on the card.

Those charges were determined to be at least $7,131.93.

According to an affidavit, Hastie was fired from Visiting Angels and is now facing the following charges:

Three counts of Fraud

Forgery

Identity deception

Theft

27-year-old Mercedez Hastie (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

