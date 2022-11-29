Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Former Visiting Angels caretaker accused of stealing over $7k from client

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is facing charges after police say she was reported for using her client’s debit card to make unauthorized purchases.

According to an affidavit, Visiting Angels told police that they discovered one of their employees had been wrongfully using the card. That employee was identified as 27-year-old Mercedez Hastie.

Officials say Hastie was given the client’s debit card information to make grocery, food and essential purchases for them as needed. She is now facing charges for making fraudulent purchases on the card.

Those charges were determined to be at least $7,131.93.

According to an affidavit, Hastie was fired from Visiting Angels and is now facing the following charges:

  • Three counts of Fraud
  • Forgery
  • Identity deception
  • Theft
27-year-old Mercedez Hastie
27-year-old Mercedez Hastie(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCSO: 1 dead after wood chipper accident
DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident
Trial begins for Evansville woman with multiple charges, including rape
Trial begins for Evansville woman accused of confinement and rape
ISP: Evansville teen facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
ISP: Evansville teen facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
Naked woman walks into stranger’s home while intoxicated, authorities say
Naked woman walks into stranger’s home while intoxicated, authorities say
Boonville man hospitalized after tree stand incident

Latest News

37th annual ‘Christmas in the Park’ opening downtown Henderson
Tri-State organizations to benefit from Giving Tuesday
Tri-State organizations to benefit from Giving Tuesday
Outdoor ice rink coming soon to Boonville
Grand opening set for outdoor ice rink in Boonville
Tri-State organizations to benefit from Giving Tuesday
Tri-State organizations to benefit from Giving Tuesday