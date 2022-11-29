First spot officially leased in new food hall downtown Evansville

Birthday Club
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 29, 2022
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A spot in the new Main Street Food Hall has officially been filled, according to real estate broker Jason Dicken.

Dicken posted on social media that a restaurant has filled one of the open spots.

According to the post, four spots remain open, and anyone interested in filling one of them should contact Dicken.

The new food hall is located on 900 Main Street. It’s expected to open in spring of 2023.

