EFD responds to house fire on Harding Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville fire officials have ruled an early afternoon fire was accidental on Monday.

Just after noon, Evansville fire officials say they arrived to a run for a house fire in the 2000 block of Harding Avenue.

They say contractors working at the address called it in.

EFD says firefighters reported heavy smoke coming from the crawl space and void spaces in the walls.

Due to limited accessibility, they say it took longer to put out the fire.

EFD says a plumbing contractor, working in the crawl space, was installing new drains and in the process of cutting through an old drain pipe, an electric line was hit and nearby materials caught fire.

Red Cross was request for three people and two dogs displaced.

No injuries have been reported.

