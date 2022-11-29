Birthday Club
DCSO: 1 man arrested after shooting through neighbors home

68-year-old Richard Yeckering(Daviess County Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3900 block of Ronnie Lake Road in reference to a firearm discharge.

Deputies say when they arrived they found a gunshot through the glass door of a home and in a wall.

According to a press release, three of the residents were inside at the time, one being hit by shards of glass.

Officials say one of the residents told them a neighbor had been outside shooting his gun, in the direction of the home when they heard one of the rounds shatter the glass of their basement door.

The suspect was identified as 68-year-old Richard Yeckering.

DCSO says they found Yeckering, a semi-automatic handgun and several spent rounds on the suspect’s property.

Yeckering was arrested and charged with three counts of wanton endangerment.

Officials say they resident hit by glass refused medical treatment at the time.

