DCSO: 1 dead after wood chipper accident

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person is dead after an equipment accident in the Stonegate neighborhood of Owensboro.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to “traumatic injury” at a home.

They say a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee fell partially into a wood chipper.

The man was pronounced deceased by the Daviess County Coroner.

The investigation is ongoing but they say no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.