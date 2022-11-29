Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

DCSO: 1 dead after wood chipper accident

After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.(MGN)
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person is dead after an equipment accident in the Stonegate neighborhood of Owensboro.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to “traumatic injury” at a home.

They say a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee fell partially into a wood chipper.

The man was pronounced deceased by the Daviess County Coroner.

The investigation is ongoing but they say no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man fires shot inside apartment while threatening victim, steals her car
Police: Man fires shot inside apartment while threatening victim, steals her car
Shots fired at Evansville home
Motorcycle generic
Dirt bike involved in serious crash in Evansville
Trial begins for Evansville woman with multiple charges, including rape
Trial begins for Evansville woman accused of confinement and rape
ISP: Evansville teen facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
ISP: Evansville teen facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.

Latest News

Robert Wright
Funeral set for Korean war soldier in Daviess Co.
Local Boy Scout Christmas tree sale is back
Local Boy Scout Christmas tree sale is back
Local small businesses say they look forward to that weekends for the boost to business they...
Evansville business finds success with Small Business Saturday and Black Friday
Daviess Co. Sheriff-elect makes plans for the coming year
Daviess Co. Sheriff-elect makes plans for the coming year