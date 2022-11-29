DCSO: 1 dead after wood chipper accident
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person is dead after an equipment accident in the Stonegate neighborhood of Owensboro.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to “traumatic injury” at a home.
They say a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee fell partially into a wood chipper.
The man was pronounced deceased by the Daviess County Coroner.
The investigation is ongoing but they say no foul play is suspected.
