Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Dawson Springs high school to serve as storm shelter, school officials say

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the Tri-State, including western Kentucky.

In case of a tornado warning, or if there is a tornado to the southwest, Dawson Springs Schools says they will open the lower level of their high school as a storm shelter.

According to a Facebook post, the school is not an official storm shelter, so people will need to sign a waiver.

If the school opens tonight, school officials say you can get in through the middle school door by the art room.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCSO: 1 dead after wood chipper accident
DCSO: 1 dead after wood chipper accident
Trial begins for Evansville woman with multiple charges, including rape
Trial begins for Evansville woman accused of confinement and rape
ISP: Evansville teen facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
ISP: Evansville teen facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Boonville man hospitalized after tree stand incident

Latest News

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Dawson Springs high school to serve as storm shelter, school officials say
Dawson Springs high school to serve as storm shelter, school officials say
Traffic Alert: NW 2nd and Vine St. intersection closed
Traffic Alert: NW 2nd and Vine St. intersection closed