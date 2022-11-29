Dawson Springs high school to serve as storm shelter, school officials say

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the Tri-State, including western Kentucky.

In case of a tornado warning, or if there is a tornado to the southwest, Dawson Springs Schools says they will open the lower level of their high school as a storm shelter.

According to a Facebook post, the school is not an official storm shelter, so people will need to sign a waiver.

If the school opens tonight, school officials say you can get in through the middle school door by the art room.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.