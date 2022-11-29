Dawson Springs high school to serve as storm shelter, school officials say
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the Tri-State, including western Kentucky.
In case of a tornado warning, or if there is a tornado to the southwest, Dawson Springs Schools says they will open the lower level of their high school as a storm shelter.
According to a Facebook post, the school is not an official storm shelter, so people will need to sign a waiver.
If the school opens tonight, school officials say you can get in through the middle school door by the art room.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.