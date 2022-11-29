Daviess Co. Sheriff-elect makes plans for the coming year

Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - An extremely close election in May is putting the Daviess County Public School System’s lead law enforcement officer in the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff-Elect, Brad Youngman, won the election over current Sheriff Barry Smith, with 53% of the vote.

He says although a new sheriff is in town, a lot of the work done by the previous sheriff’s will still stand.

“We will be implementing some different twists on the way we’ve done things in the past,” said Youngman. “Try to bring the department into a more modern era.”

Youngman says he’s met with his team on a bi-weekly basis since May to work on budget and operations issues.

“We’re looking at response times, the way that we deploy our resources,” said Youngman. “We are going to be starting a narcotic unit which I’m pretty happy about, so a couple different things that we’ll be working on to try to deliver on some of the promises we made during the campaign.”

Youngman says he’s excited he won in May and is anxiously looking forward to solving many of the problems brought up during his campaign.

He says he will assume the role of Sheriff come the first Monday in January.

