Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Daviess Co. Sheriff-elect makes plans for the coming year

Newscast recording
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - An extremely close election in May is putting the Daviess County Public School System’s lead law enforcement officer in the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff-Elect, Brad Youngman, won the election over current Sheriff Barry Smith, with 53% of the vote.

He says although a new sheriff is in town, a lot of the work done by the previous sheriff’s will still stand.

“We will be implementing some different twists on the way we’ve done things in the past,” said Youngman. “Try to bring the department into a more modern era.”

Youngman says he’s met with his team on a bi-weekly basis since May to work on budget and operations issues.

“We’re looking at response times, the way that we deploy our resources,” said Youngman. “We are going to be starting a narcotic unit which I’m pretty happy about, so a couple different things that we’ll be working on to try to deliver on some of the promises we made during the campaign.”

Youngman says he’s excited he won in May and is anxiously looking forward to solving many of the problems brought up during his campaign.

He says he will assume the role of Sheriff come the first Monday in January.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man fires shot inside apartment while threatening victim, steals her car
Police: Man fires shot inside apartment while threatening victim, steals her car
Shots fired at Evansville home
Motorcycle generic
Dirt bike involved in serious crash in Evansville
Trial begins for Evansville woman with multiple charges, including rape
Trial begins for Evansville woman accused of confinement and rape
ISP: Evansville teen facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
ISP: Evansville teen facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.

Latest News

Local Boy Scout Christmas tree sale is back
Local Boy Scout Christmas tree sale is back
Local small businesses say they look forward to that weekends for the boost to business they...
Evansville business finds success with Small Business Saturday and Black Friday
EFD responds to house fire on Harding Ave.
EFD responds to house fire on Harding Ave.
Trial begins for Evansville woman accused of confinement and rape
Trial begins for Evansville woman accused of confinement and rape