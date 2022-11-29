Birthday Club
Breezy, Warmer

On Alert: Tuesday Night Storms
WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warmer as high temps climb into the mid-60s.  Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely...a few severe thunderstorms possible as lows drop into the lower 30s. The primary storm concerns include damaging winds along with an isolated tornado threat.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and colder as high temps drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds gusting 25 to 30 miles an hour.  Wednesday night, mostly clear and colder as lows drop into the mid-20s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and less windy as high temps only reach the lower 40s.

DCSO: 1 dead after wood chipper accident
Trial begins for Evansville woman with multiple charges, including rape
ISP: Evansville teen facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Boonville man hospitalized after tree stand incident

14 First Alert Forecast 11/28 10 p.m.
14 First Alert Forecast 11/28 4 p.m.
WFIE Alert Day
On Alert for severe storms Tuesday night-Wednesday morning
11/28 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
