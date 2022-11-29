Breezy, Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warmer as high temps climb into the mid-60s. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely...a few severe thunderstorms possible as lows drop into the lower 30s. The primary storm concerns include damaging winds along with an isolated tornado threat.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and colder as high temps drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds gusting 25 to 30 miles an hour. Wednesday night, mostly clear and colder as lows drop into the mid-20s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and less windy as high temps only reach the lower 40s.

