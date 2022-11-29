37th annual ‘Christmas in the Park’ opening downtown Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The 37th annual Christmas in the Park celebration in downtown Henderson’s Central Park will officially open Friday.

According to a press release, the opening with feature the event’s traditional tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m.

They say there are more than 15,000 lights in the display and the popular cutouts will be back in place for the month of December.

The Dec. 2 festivities will include the lighting of the 67 foot Christmas tree by Henderson Mayor Steve Austin and Christmas music starting around 5:30 p.m.

Officials say the Henderson Merchant Christmas Parade in Downtown Henderson will begin this weekend.

That event is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

After the Christmas Parade ends, Santa Claus will visit with children in Santa’s House in the Christmas in the Park. There is no cost for these events.

Those attending are encouraged to bring their cameras to take pictures with Santa.

For those wishing for an in-person visit with Santa at Central Park, visitors can come during the following times:

Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 : 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.: 1-3 p.m.

A mailbox will also be available for children to use to send their letters to Santa Claus. You can drop your letter to Santa there before Dec. 16, and include a return address to receive a reply.

