EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening Monday, Heidi Carter’s jury trial is set to begin in Evansville.

Carter is charged with several things, including criminal confinement and rape in the 2021 death of two people.

Court documents show her murder charge has been dropped.

The trial starts Monday at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.