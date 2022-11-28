Thunderbolts beat Bobcats and take sole possession of first place

DANVILLE, ILL. (WFIE) - After falling behind early, the Thunderbolts bounced back to tie the game and eventually power their way in front, before holding off the Bobcats in the third period to win 4-2 in Danville on Sunday night and reclaim sole possession of 1st place as a result. The Thunderbolts’ next home game will be on Friday, December 2nd against the Quad City Storm at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Vadim Vasjonkin scored to put the Bobcats in front 1-0 only 9 seconds into the game, but Evansville responded as Mathieu Cloutier tied the game at 12:38 from Hayden Hulton. After some crucial penalty killing to start the second period, Scott Kirton scored a power play goal at 9:39 off a pass from Hulton to give Evansville their first lead, 2-1. Minutes later at 14:25, Andrew Shewfelt scored from Hulton to make it 3-1 Evansville. At 16:15, Adam Eby scored to pull Vermilion County back to within a 3-2 deficit, but only 53 seconds later at 17:08 it was Brendan Harrogate scoring from Roshen Jaswal and Mike Ferraro to reassert the multi-goal lead, 4-2. No goals were scored in the third period as the Thunderbolts shut down the Bobcats’ offense, as the Thunderbolts held on for their third straight road win.

Cloutier, Kirton, Shewfelt and Harrogate finished with a goal each, while Hulton tallied three assists. In goal, Chase Perry stopped 34 of 36 shots faced in net for his 2nd win of the season. These two teams meet again on December 4th at the David S. Palmer Arena.

