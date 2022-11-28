Birthday Club
RWRA closing Venable Ave. for sewer repairs

WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - RWRA will close Venable Avenue beginning Monday, November 28 for sewer repairs.

According to a press release, that closure will go from Mayo Avenue to West 12th Street.

Officials say the closure is expected to last about one week, depending on delays and the weather.

They say a detour will be marked, and drivers should be careful when traveling in the area.

