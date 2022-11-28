Birthday Club
Randomly-selected Ky. counties to undergo 2022 post-general election audit

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that 12 randomly-selected counties in Kentucky have been randomly-selected to undergo a 2022 post-general election audit.

The attorney general’s Department of Criminal Investigation will conduct audits on the counties of Jefferson, Webster, Shelby, Rowan, Oldham, Laurel, LaRue, Owen, Anderson, Christian, Daviess and Breathitt.

This is being done to determine if any irregularities took place during the 2022 general election. The Kentucky General Assembly had passed Senate Bill 216 during the 2022 legislative session. This amended KRS 15.243 to expand the attorney general’s independent inquiry of potential election irregularities from not fewer than five percent of Kentucky counties to not fewer than 12 counties.

“Our office is committed to protecting the integrity of our elections by conducting post-election audits,” Cameron said. “I am thankful to our Department of Criminal Investigations, the county clerks, and their staff for working together to perform these audits to ensure Kentucky’s elections remain free and fair.”

State law Kentucky law prohibits counties from being audited in two consecutive elections.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

