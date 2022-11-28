Organizers hosting clean up events for ‘Litter Free Evansville’
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - ‘Keep Evansville Beautiful’ is inviting community members to help keep the city litter free by joining them in a clean-up event.
According to a press release, KEB is hosting six clean-up events a year, every other month beginning in Dec. 2022.
The first clean-up will be held on Dec. 3 at Green River Road South and Covert Avenue.
They say people will meet at in Ruler’s parking lot on South Green River, and the event will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Organizers say the group will provide supply bags and gloves.
KEB will host five more clean-ups in 2023. Those are planned as follows:
- Feb. 4 at West Franklin Street, Fulton to St. Joesph Avenue from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Attendees will meet at the library on West Franklin Street
- April 1 at Green River Road, Lloyd North to Morgan Avenue from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Attendees will meet at Donut Bank on Green River
- June 3 at First Avenue, Diamond Avenue, to Buena Vista from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Attendees will meet at Wal-Mart on First Ave.
- August 5 at North Main Street to Columbia from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Attendees will meet at McDonald’s on North Main
- Oct. 7 at Burkhardt, Lloyd Expressway to Morgan Avenue from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Attendees will meet at Wal-Mart on Burkhardt Road, west side of the parking lot
