Monday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - An Evansville woman facing rape and criminal confinement charges is set to go to trial today.

Heidi Carter was arrested in October of last year after a man was killed on Stinson Avenue.

Authorities say a dirt bike driver was seriously hurt during a crash Saturday.

It happened on Forest Avenue near the Lloyd Expressway.

Monday’s another opportunity to do some holiday shopping.

It’s Cyber Monday!

Shoppers still lined up outside stores for Black Friday and participated in Small Business Saturday across the nation.

Mater Dei football is celebrating a big victory.

They won the state championship on Friday.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

