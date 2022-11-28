Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Memorial set for ‘77 UE plane crash victims

GF Default - UE Plane Crash
GF Default - UE Plane Crash
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville is holding a memorial for teh December 13, 1977 plane crash victims.

29 people for the UE community and flight crew died in the crash.

To honor the lives lost, the public is invited to attend two services on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Organizers say one service will be held at Memorial Plaza at noon, while the other will be held at Neu Chapel beginning at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man fires shot inside apartment while threatening victim, steals her car
Police: Man fires shot inside apartment while threatening victim, steals her car
Shots fired at Evansville home
Motorcycle generic
Dirt bike involved in serious crash in Evansville
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
Dispatch: Crash involving 3 cars on NB Hwy 41 and Walnut St.
Dispatch: Crash involving 3 cars on NB Hwy 41 and Walnut St.

Latest News

ISP: Evansville teen facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
ISP: Evansville teen facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
ISP: Evansville teen facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
ISP: Evansville teen facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.