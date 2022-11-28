Memorial set for ‘77 UE plane crash victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville is holding a memorial for teh December 13, 1977 plane crash victims.

29 people for the UE community and flight crew died in the crash.

To honor the lives lost, the public is invited to attend two services on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Organizers say one service will be held at Memorial Plaza at noon, while the other will be held at Neu Chapel beginning at 7 p.m.

