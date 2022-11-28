Birthday Club
Mater Dei’s Joey Pierre wins Mental Attitude Award at IHSAA Football State Finals

Newscast recording
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - When Mater Dei football won its second state championship in program history, Friday, it was a dominant effort. The defense was suffocating, holding Andrean to 3 points, until a meaningless touchdown, in the final minutes. Meanwhile, the offense was steady, with quarterback Mason Wunderlich throwing two touchdowns, while Joey Pierre ran 21 times for 88 yards.

After the Wildcats’ 20-10 victory, Pierre was named the Blake Ress mental attitude award recipient for class 2A. Pierre ran for over 3,000 yards in his 3-year varsity career, along with 27 TDs. He also wrestles and plays baseball. In the classroom, he’s ranked 9th in his senior class, and he’s a member of the national honor society.

“I heard my name and I really wasn’t sure what it was for, so I was kind of confused,” said Pierre. “I really couldn’t have gotten that award without my teammates and coaches. They really pushed me to keep going, and it’s an honor.”

“He’s always been there leadership-wise for our whole team, and he just kept working hard,” said Wunderlich. “He battled through an injury all year and he came the last couple weeks. He’s really been running the ball well; it opens up our whole offense, and he really does deserve it.”

The Colts presented a one-thousand dollar scholarship to Mater Dei’s general scholarship fund, in Joey Pierre’s name.

