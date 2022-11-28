ISP: Evansville teen facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville teen was arrested overnight after Indiana State Police troopers say he was speeding, and fled from authorities.

According to a press release, that happened Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. on State Road 66 near State Road 61.

Officials with ISP say they saw a car traveling at 96 mph in a 60 mph speed zone.

Troopers say they attempted pulling over the vehicle, but the driver continued driving west on SR 66. The driver reached speeds up to 102 mph.

ISP says the driver was eventually stopped on Aberdeen Drive.

That driver was identified as 18-year-old Matthew Dewig.

He was arrested without further incident.

According to a release, troopers found drug paraphernalia and marijuana while searching Dewig’s car.

Dewig is being held in the Warrick County Jail where he is facing the following charges:

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Level 6 Felony

Reckless Driving, Class C Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor

