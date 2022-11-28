Harlem Globetrotters returning to Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Harlem Globetrotters are set to return to the Ford Center during their 2023 World Tour.

The team is nearing their 100th anniversary, and are welcoming the Evansville community to join them for an interactive gameday.

According to a press release, the Globetrotters will be going head-to-head against the Washington Generals on January 16, 2023.

Tickers are on sale now, and fans can purchase them on the Harlem Globetrotters website, Ticketmaster or at the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.