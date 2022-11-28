Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters returning to Ford Center(Ford Center)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Harlem Globetrotters are set to return to the Ford Center during their 2023 World Tour.

The team is nearing their 100th anniversary, and are welcoming the Evansville community to join them for an interactive gameday.

According to a press release, the Globetrotters will be going head-to-head against the Washington Generals on January 16, 2023.

Tickers are on sale now, and fans can purchase them on the Harlem Globetrotters website, Ticketmaster or at the Ford Center Ticket Office.

