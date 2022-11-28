Evansville Man sentenced over 7 years in federal prison

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

According to court documents, on June 6, 2020, an Indiana State Police Trooper pulled over Durham’s vehicle at an Evansville gas station and convenience store. As the trooper approached the vehicle, Durham reached for a handgun tucked inside the driver’s side door handle.

The trooper says he drew his service weapon and told Durham to show his hands. Durham did not comply. Instead, he exited the vehicle and fled on foot, leaving the handgun behind.

According to a press release, the trooper searched Durham’s vehicle before having it towed and recovered five fully loaded firearms, three 9mm magazines, assorted ammunition, a gun holster, a laser sight for a firearm, 49 grams of synthetic marijuana, a digital scale, small plastic baggies, 13 cellular telephones, three laptop computers and $1,530 from the vehicle.

Officials say Durham has prior felony convictions in state court for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in 2019 and for dealing methamphetamine in 2016. He is prohibited from possessing firearms by federal law due to these felony convictions.

