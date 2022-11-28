Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Boonville man hospitalized after tree stand incident

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident after they say a man fell.

According to a press release, that accident happened Wednesday, November 23 around 2 p.m.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural resources say Warrick County Dispatch received a call about a hunter being hurt after falling from his tree stand.

That man was identified as 80-year-old Kenneth Nord.

Nord was climbing into his tree stand when a strap broke, causing him to fall about 20 feet, according to a release.

DNR officials say although he was hurt, Nord was able to call a friend for help. He was flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville with serious injuries to his arms and legs.

DNR officials also say Nord was not wearing a full body safety harness or other safety equipment at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man fires shot inside apartment while threatening victim, steals her car
Police: Man fires shot inside apartment while threatening victim, steals her car
Shots fired at Evansville home
Motorcycle generic
Dirt bike involved in serious crash in Evansville
Trial begins for Evansville woman with multiple charges, including rape
Trial begins for Evansville woman accused of confinement and rape
Court Generic
2 sex offenders sentenced to federal prison on child porn charges

Latest News

GF Default - UE Plane Crash
Memorial set for ‘77 UE plane crash victims
ISP: Evansville teen facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
ISP: Evansville teen facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
ISP: Evansville teen facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
ISP: Evansville teen facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.