Boonville man hospitalized after tree stand incident

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident after they say a man fell.

According to a press release, that accident happened Wednesday, November 23 around 2 p.m.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural resources say Warrick County Dispatch received a call about a hunter being hurt after falling from his tree stand.

That man was identified as 80-year-old Kenneth Nord.

Nord was climbing into his tree stand when a strap broke, causing him to fall about 20 feet, according to a release.

DNR officials say although he was hurt, Nord was able to call a friend for help. He was flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville with serious injuries to his arms and legs.

DNR officials also say Nord was not wearing a full body safety harness or other safety equipment at the time of the accident.

