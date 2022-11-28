On Alert for severe storms Tuesday night-Wednesday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy skies and drizzle kept temperatures in the 40s on Monday. Skies will partially clear overnight Monday through early Tuesday morning. Strong southerly winds will develop on Tuesday and push temps into the middle 60s by the afternoon. A potent storm system is expected to spawn tornadoes and severe weather across the mid-south from Memphis to Little Rock. The northern fringe of the lesser severe weather risk includes the Tri-State area. We are on alert for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and possibly tornadoes late Tuesday through early Wednesday morning. Generally, the risk is greatest over Western Kentucky. Rain will continue on Wednesday before clearing out for Thursday and Friday. High temps will drop back into the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday and rise into the mid 50s on Friday. More rain possible over the weekend.

