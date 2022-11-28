Alert Day for storms Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today will be partly cloudy and cool with temperatures starting the in the lower 40s this morning and only climbing into the lower 50s this afternoon. Those partly cloudy skies will continue into the night and temperatures fall back into the low 40s.

The first half of Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and dry. Tuesday will also be breezy and warmer with winds from the south around 9 to 18 mph and gusts around 30 to 35 mph helping to push our temperatures into the mid 60s. A few scattered showers are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, but our thunderstorm chances ramp up Tuesday night, mainly from about 8 PM to 2 AM.

We are on alert Tuesday night. Most of the Tri-State is included in a Marginal Risk of severe weather, which is a level one out of five on the risk scale. That means an isolated strong to severe storm is possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. There is a greater risk of severe weather south-southwest of the Tri-State. While our risk of severe weather is low, if any severe storms do develop, heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, hail and even a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

Once the cold front bringing us those showers and storms moves through the Tri-State, our skies will clear on Wednesday, but our wind direction will also change. Wednesday will still be breezy, but instead of warm air flowing in from the south, noticeably cooler air will be blowing in from the northwest. That will drop our high temperatures into the low 40s Wednesday and Thursday.

Clouds return to the forecast on Friday but our high temperatures will also bounce back into the mid 50s. This weekend is looking mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 50s Saturday and Sunday.

