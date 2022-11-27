Birthday Club
Shots fired at Evansville home

By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating after shots were fired at a house.

Reports show it happened early Saturday morning in the 1600 block of Rheinhardt Ave.

Police say the person who reported it found 9mm shell casings in front of their house and had surveillance video of a car driving by while shots were being fired.

Police have the shell casings and the video footage, and they are looking for the suspect.

