Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: Man fires shot inside apartment while threatening victim, steals her car

Justin Osborne
Justin Osborne(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been arrested on a long list of charges after an incident police say happened earlier this month.

Justin Osborne, 27, was booked into jail early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to an apartment on Mesker Park Drive on Nov. 17.

They say Osborne was threatening a woman and held a gun to her head. They say he wanted her car keys, and after she told them she found them, he fired the gun.

The victim wasn’t hit.

Police say the bullet went into another apartment.

They say Osborne took off in the woman’s car.

Officers say he has a criminal history, and had an active warrant out of Spencer County.

[Sheriff: Driver fires gun after crash, found with drugs, guns, and cash]

His new charges include several drug possessions, robbery, and auto theft.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Dispatch: Reported shooting in Henderson
Man shot in Henderson
Police lights generic.
Evansville Police make Thanksgiving DUI arrests
Dispatch: Crash involving 3 cars on NB Hwy 41 and Walnut St.
Dispatch: Crash involving 3 cars on NB Hwy 41 and Walnut St.
Issac Beck and Davion Hannah
2 men in jail after shots fired on Clay St. in Henderson

Latest News

Shots fired at Evansville home
Small Business Saturday across the Tri-State
Crowds hit the town for Small Business Saturday in the Tri-State
Dispatch: Crash involving 3 cars on NB Hwy 41 and Walnut St.
Dispatch: Crash involving 3 cars on NB Hwy 41 and Walnut St.
Dispatch: Crash involving 3 cars on NB Hwy 41 and Walnut St.
Dispatch: Crash involving 3 cars on NB Hwy 41 and Walnut St.