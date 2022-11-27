Police: Man fires shot inside apartment while threatening victim, steals her car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been arrested on a long list of charges after an incident police say happened earlier this month.

Justin Osborne, 27, was booked into jail early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to an apartment on Mesker Park Drive on Nov. 17.

They say Osborne was threatening a woman and held a gun to her head. They say he wanted her car keys, and after she told them she found them, he fired the gun.

The victim wasn’t hit.

Police say the bullet went into another apartment.

They say Osborne took off in the woman’s car.

Officers say he has a criminal history, and had an active warrant out of Spencer County.

His new charges include several drug possessions, robbery, and auto theft.

