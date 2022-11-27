Mater Dei football team takes a ride on fire trucks after state win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mater Dei fans have no doubt been celebrating the football team’s state championship victory all weekend long, and that celebration continued Sunday.

The Wildcats got a hero’s salute, as the team rode in a fire truck ride around the west side of Evansville in celebration.

The fire truck ride ended in the school’s parking lot and continued with an assembly inside the auditorium.

This was a historic weekend for Wildcat football, which saw them win the program’s second state championship, ever, with a 20-10 win over Andrean.

[Mater Dei wins state final]

The Wildcats played against the 59ers, who defeated them last year.

