KWC Women’s Basketball gets past Barry, in Overtime

MIAMI SHORES, FL. (WFIE) - After failing to capitalize on opportunities yesterday, the Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team made the most of their chances today against Barry, taking down the host Buccaneers 81-76 in overtime. After being down by as many as 14 late in the third quarter, Wesleyan outscored their counterparts 28-16 over the fourth quarter and overtime periods to take the victory.

Kentucky Wesleyan now moves to 3-3 on the year while Barry falls to 2-4.

Down 7-3 early in the game, Jordyn Barga stopped any Barry momentum with two threes in two minutes keep the Panthers in it. Mariah Edmonds hit a late three and Tahlia Walton knocked in a free throw to give the Panthers a 17-16 lead after one.

Wesleyan couldn’t find their shot in the second quarter, as they allowed Barry to go on a 14-3 run midway through the frame to take a 37-24 lead with three minutes to go in the half. Cali Nolot and Shiya Hoosier each managed to hit late threes, but the damage was done and Barry went into the break leading 41-32.

The Buccaneers looked to run away with things in the third quarter, extending their lead to 56-42 with four minutes to go in the period. Wesleyan used strong free throw shooting and another Hoosier three to finish the quarter on an 11-4 run and cut it to just seven with one quarter remaining.

The Panthers stepped up their defense in the fourth, holding Barry to just 3-12 from the field and forcing five costly turnovers. Coming up clutch in the fourth quarter was Cali Nolot, who scored 10 of her team high 18 points in the frame, including a big free throw to tie the game up with just 19 seconds remaining. Wesleyan forced a tough shot by the Buccaneers at the end of regulation and the game went into overtime.

Up by two with 13 seconds left, Tahlia Walton sealed the win with a jumper. She then iced the game with a late free throw and the Panthers won this one 81-76.

Wesleyan went 28-66 (42.4%) from the field and 9-27 (33.3%) from three. After struggling to shoot in the first half, Wesleyan shot over 50% for the second half and overtime combined. Barry shot well overall, going 28-62 (45.2%) from the field, but Wesleyan held them to a 2-13 (15.4%) clip from three. Points off turnovers was the difference in the game, as Wesleyan scored 32 points off 19 Barry turnovers, while the Buccaneers scored just 15 points off 16 KWC turnovers.

Cali Nolot led the Panthers with 18 points on 7-12 shooting, followed by Shiya Hoosier (12), Tahlia Walton (12), and Jordyn Barga (11). Barga hauled in seven rebounds while Hoosier and Reeva Hammelman each handed out four assists. Shaylee McDonald clutched up, going 5-6 from the free throw line.

Wesleyan will continue their long road trip to start the season when they head to Northwood, Michigan, next Saturday to take on the Timberwolves. Tipoff is set for 12 p.m. CT.

