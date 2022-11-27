Birthday Club
Dispatch: Crash involving 3 cars on NB Hwy 41 and Walnut St.

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash involving three cars happened on Saturday night in Evansville.

Dispatch responded to a crash involving three cars at Northbound Highway 41 and Walnut Street.

Dispatch says one of the people involved in the wreck hit their head and was checked out on scene.

Officials say no one was taken to the hospital.

