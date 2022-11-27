Dispatch: Crash involving 3 cars on NB Hwy 41 and Walnut St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash involving three cars happened on Saturday night in Evansville.

Dispatch responded to a crash involving three cars at Northbound Highway 41 and Walnut Street.

Dispatch says one of the people involved in the wreck hit their head and was checked out on scene.

Officials say no one was taken to the hospital.

